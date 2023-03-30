Evacuation in Minnesota Town After Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Catches Fire - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A train carrying ethanol derailed and caught fire on Thursday in Raymond, Minnesota, forcing nearby residents to evacuate, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

"On March 30, 2023 at approximately 1:00 am, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office Communication Center was notified of a train derailment in the city of Raymond, MN, which is in southwestern Kandiyohi County," the office said in a statement.

Emergency personnel were dispatched and located a BNSF train in the western part of the city that had numerous cars derailed, the sheriff's office said.

Several of the derailed tankers had caught fire and were "determined to be carrying a form of ethanol and others with a corn syrup liquid," it added.

An evacuation area of ½ mile was established around the crash site, with residents instructed to leave their homes.

"The site remains active as the fire is being contained, no travel is advised to the city of Richmond," the statement added.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that the Federal Railroad Administration is working on the site.

At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported, the secretary said.