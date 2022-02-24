Evacuation of Belarusians From Ukraine Ongoing - Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) There are several thousand citizens of Belarus in Ukraine, they are being evacuated, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

"Several thousand citizens of Belarus are in Ukraine, evacuation is underway. More than 50 people have already crossed the border. About a thousand citizens asked diplomats for help," Glaz said, as quoted by Belta.