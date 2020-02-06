UrduPoint.com
Evacuation Of Canadians From China's Wuhan Delayed By Day - Foreign Minister

Evacuation of Canadians From China's Wuhan Delayed by Day - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The flight to evacuate Canadians from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan has been delayed by a day due to inclement weather, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday.

"We have had to delay the flight by about 24 hours. This is because of weather en route to Hanoi, which delayed the flight by 4 hours," Champagne told reporters.

Canada's top diplomat said Chinese authorities provide a narrow window - a few hours during the night - for foreign states to evacuate those stranded in the quarantined Hubei province.

The flight was going to evacuate 211 Canadians, Champagne said, although a total of 373 people have asked the government for assistance in leaving the city.

Those who are not on the manifest for this flight, he added, will be accommodated via a second plane or through coordination with international partners such as the United States or the United Kingdom.

