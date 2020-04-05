UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuation Of Chinese Nationals From Russia To Be Coordinated With Beijing - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Evacuation of Chinese Nationals From Russia to Be Coordinated With Beijing - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Sunday tasked the foreign ministry and the ministry of transport with reaching out to China to discuss the expediency of evacuating Chinese nationals from Russia who are otherwise unable to return home.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Transport [were ordered] to work out together with China the expediency of arranging centralized evacuation of Chinese nationals currently in Russia and unable to repatriate due to COVID-19 by air," the Russian government said on its website.

With regard to Russians returning from abroad, Mishustin has ordered for a unified ID database of all returnees to be set up, according to the cabinet's statement.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Communications [were ordered] to ensure the creation of a unified information system for the identification of Russian citizens returning from foreign countries due to the spread of the new coronavirus in order to advert the risk of them spreading the infection, including in light of possible violations of the self-isolation and quarantine rules," the statement read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Sunday All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

14 minutes ago

Indian state of Goa launches mobile app to track q ..

14 minutes ago

Shams continues to make significant contribution t ..

14 minutes ago

CBUAE, financial authorities issue joint IFRS 9 gu ..

44 minutes ago

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Free Zones implement remote working

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.