Evacuation of Chinese Nationals From Russia to Be Coordinated With Beijing - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Sunday tasked the foreign ministry and the ministry of transport with reaching out to China to discuss the expediency of evacuating Chinese nationals from Russia who are otherwise unable to return home.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Transport [were ordered] to work out together with China the expediency of arranging centralized evacuation of Chinese nationals currently in Russia and unable to repatriate due to COVID-19 by air," the Russian government said on its website.

With regard to Russians returning from abroad, Mishustin has ordered for a unified ID database of all returnees to be set up, according to the cabinet's statement.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Communications [were ordered] to ensure the creation of a unified information system for the identification of Russian citizens returning from foreign countries due to the spread of the new coronavirus in order to advert the risk of them spreading the infection, including in light of possible violations of the self-isolation and quarantine rules," the statement read.