WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The evacuation of employees of the US Embassy to Afghanistan to the airport of Kabul has been fully completed, spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned price said.

"We can confirm that the safe evacuation of all Embassy personnel is now complete.

All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military," Price said in a statement on late Sunday.