Evacuation Of Over 600 People Starts In Greek Igoumenitsa Port Due To Ferry Fire - Reports

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Evacuation of Over 600 People Starts in Greek Igoumenitsa Port Due to Ferry Fire - Reports



ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) More than 600 people are currently being evacuated from the Olympic Champion ferry in Greece's northwestern Igoumenitsa port, as the vessel has caught fire Saturday morning, local media reported.

As many as 538 passengers, 75 crew members and 293 vehicles are on board the ferry, the AMNA news agency reported.

The fire broke out shortly after the ferry's departure from the port to Venice. The vessel immediately returned to the port at 05:20 GMT to facilitate the evacuation of people, the media said.

The fire has promptly been brought under control, as automatic fire suppression systems of the ship went off immediately when the blaze started.

