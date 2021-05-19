UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuation Of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip Being Worked Out - Diplomatic Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Evacuation of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip Being Worked Out - Diplomatic Mission

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip is being worked out, the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine told Sputnik.

"Since the beginning of the Israeli military operation, the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority has been in constant contact with compatriots and CIS citizens living in the Gaza Strip and who have asked us to assist in their departure from the sector. This issue is being worked out," the diplomatic mission said.

Related Topics

Palestine Russia Gaza From

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

2 hours ago

UK insists vaccines work against Indian Covid vari ..

24 minutes ago

Rs 21.86 billion recovered during tenure of DG RDA ..

24 minutes ago

Pak HC requests Canadian authorities to include Ur ..

24 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister to Attend UNGA Meeting on ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt to submit proposal to NCOC to permit o ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.