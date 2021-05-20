Evacuation of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip Being Worked Out - Diplomatic Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip is being worked out, the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine told Sputnik.

"Since the beginning of the Israeli military operation, the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority has been in constant contact with compatriots and CIS citizens living in the Gaza Strip and who have asked us to assist in their departure from the sector. This issue is being worked out," the diplomatic mission said.