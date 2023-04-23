UrduPoint.com

Evacuation Of Russians From Khartoum By Air Not Currently Considered - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Evacuation of Russians From Khartoum by Air Not Currently Considered - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Russians cannot currently be evacuated from Sudan's capital of Khartoum by air, since hostilities are taking place at the international airport in the city, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"The no-fly regime over the territory of the country has been extended until April 30. Exceptions can probably be made for evacuation aviation from different countries; (but) there is no talk of air evacuation from Khartoum right now, since the international airport of the capital is one of the locations of hostilities," Chernovol explained.

He added that, theoretically, it is possible to evacuate people to the Sudanese city of Port Sudan by land first, but this is "associated with very great logistical difficulties."

Earlier, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik that a total of 140 people have confirmed to the Russian Embassy their desire to evacuate from Sudan, and the list is growing due to a rising number of requests from citizens of foreign countries.

Related Topics

Russia Port Sudan Khartoum Sudan April From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

6 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

9 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.