Evacuation of Russians From Khartoum by Air Not Currently Considered - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Russians cannot currently be evacuated from Sudan's capital of Khartoum by air, since hostilities are taking place at the international airport in the city, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"The no-fly regime over the territory of the country has been extended until April 30. Exceptions can probably be made for evacuation aviation from different countries; (but) there is no talk of air evacuation from Khartoum right now, since the international airport of the capital is one of the locations of hostilities," Chernovol explained.

He added that, theoretically, it is possible to evacuate people to the Sudanese city of Port Sudan by land first, but this is "associated with very great logistical difficulties."

Earlier, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik that a total of 140 people have confirmed to the Russian Embassy their desire to evacuate from Sudan, and the list is growing due to a rising number of requests from citizens of foreign countries.