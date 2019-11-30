UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuation Order Around Texas Chemical Plant Explosion Lifted - Company Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Evacuation Order Around Texas Chemical Plant Explosion Lifted - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The four-mile mandatory evacuation order around a Texas chemical plant explosion has been lifted, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday.

"As of 10:00 am on Friday, November 29, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick effectively lifted the evacuation order for areas falling within the 4-mile radius surrounding the TPC Group Port Neches Operations located on FM-366 in Port Neches, Texas," the release said.

Officials will continue to monitor the air quality in the region but warn that sensitive people directly exposed to smoke near the facility may experience respiratory irritation.

On Wednesday, an explosion at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas injured three workers. A second explosion later in the day prompted a mandatory evacuation of 60,000 residents within a four-mile radius of the facility.

The chemical plant stores butane and raffinate, which is used in the production of synthetic rubber.

Related Topics

Injured Company May November

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

2 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

3 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

2 hours ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

2 hours ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.