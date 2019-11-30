Evacuation Order Around Texas Chemical Plant Explosion Lifted - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The four-mile mandatory evacuation order around a Texas chemical plant explosion has been lifted, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday.

"As of 10:00 am on Friday, November 29, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick effectively lifted the evacuation order for areas falling within the 4-mile radius surrounding the TPC Group Port Neches Operations located on FM-366 in Port Neches, Texas," the release said.

Officials will continue to monitor the air quality in the region but warn that sensitive people directly exposed to smoke near the facility may experience respiratory irritation.

On Wednesday, an explosion at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas injured three workers. A second explosion later in the day prompted a mandatory evacuation of 60,000 residents within a four-mile radius of the facility.

The chemical plant stores butane and raffinate, which is used in the production of synthetic rubber.