UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuation Ordered For Almost 19,000 People In Southern Japan Due To Typhoon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Evacuation Ordered for Almost 19,000 People in Southern Japan Due to Typhoon - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Almost 19,000 people were ordered immediate evacuation in Japan's south and southwest due to the approaching typhoon Haishen and for another 100,000 people evacuation was recommended, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Haishen is already the 10th typhoon to rage across northeast Asia in the past several days.

According to the report, the typhoon is currently 62 miles south from the Amami Oshima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, moving northward at a 12 miles per hour speed. Meteorologist describe it as "extremely powerful," as quoted in the report.

Haishen is anticipated to make a landfall in the Kyushu island by Monday night. At its strongest, the wind in the region is expected to reach 164 feet per second.

Weather authorities have reportedly asked people to brace for the hit, which has already resulted in suspension of rapid railroad traffic and closure of educational institutions.

Related Topics

Traffic Kagoshima Japan Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

9 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

8 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

9 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

9 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

8 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.