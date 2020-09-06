Evacuation Ordered for Almost 19,000 People in Southern Japan Due to Typhoon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Almost 19,000 people were ordered immediate evacuation in Japan's south and southwest due to the approaching typhoon Haishen and for another 100,000 people evacuation was recommended, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Haishen is already the 10th typhoon to rage across northeast Asia in the past several days.

According to the report, the typhoon is currently 62 miles south from the Amami Oshima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, moving northward at a 12 miles per hour speed. Meteorologist describe it as "extremely powerful," as quoted in the report.

Haishen is anticipated to make a landfall in the Kyushu island by Monday night. At its strongest, the wind in the region is expected to reach 164 feet per second.

Weather authorities have reportedly asked people to brace for the hit, which has already resulted in suspension of rapid railroad traffic and closure of educational institutions.