Evacuation Plan Ready In Case of Accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Local Administration

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia Region are ready for any scenario at the nuclear power plant (NPP) and an evacuation plan has already been developed in case of an accident, the head of the regional military-civil administration told Sputnik.

"Right now, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is operating normally, the level of radiation is normal. But, knowing the cunning, recklessness and ruthlessness of the Kiev regime towards people whom it calls its citizens in public rhetoric, we have, of course, prepared for any development of the situation, and have developed a plan for the evacuation of the population," Yevgeny Balitsky (Yevhen Balytskyi) said.

He emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops since July 18 and these attacks occur on a daily basis.

"Auxiliary support systems for the station, as well as key facilities in Energodar, were damaged. Two civilians were killed during the shelling of the thermal power plant area," the head of the regional military-civil administration told Sputnik.