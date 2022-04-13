UrduPoint.com

Evacuation is underway from the Bulgarian bulk carrier Tsarevna, stranded at the besieged Ukrainian seaport of Mariupol since the start of the Russian military operation, the Bulgarian prime minister said on Wednesday

Kiril Petkov was cited as saying by the national broadcaster BNR that 14 sailors of the 20-man crew have been evacuated from the city and would be moved to the militia-controled Donetsk, from where they will return to Bulgaria.

There are 13 Bulgarians and a Ukrainian cadet from a naval school in Varna among the evacuees. The ship's captain and five sailors chose to stay aboard, the prime minister said.

