UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuations Begin As Cyclone Barrels Toward India, Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Evacuations begin as cyclone barrels toward India, Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh began evacuating hundreds of thousands of people Monday as a cyclone bore down on their coasts, officials said, while experts warned of coronavirus dangers in the cramped conditions

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :India and Bangladesh began evacuating hundreds of thousands of people Monday as a cyclone bore down on their coasts, officials said, while experts warned of coronavirus dangers in the cramped conditions.

Indian forecasters said Cyclone Amphan would reach winds of up to 230 kmh (145 mph) at sea before hitting the coast Wednesday.

Bangladesh officials warned it could become the worst storm to hit the region since Cyclone Sidr in November, 2007 which killed more than 3,000 people.

The Indian Meteorological Department said winds could reach 155 to 165 kmh when Amphan makes landfall -- making it a category six storm on India's seven level scale for tropical storms.

The cyclone would bring "heavy rain and high-velocity winds" to coastal districts in West Bengal and Odisha states, G. K. Das of the Regional Meteorological Centre in India's eastern city of Kolkata told AFP.

At least 450,000 people in Bangladesh's coastal province of Barisal were being evacuated, an official said.

Bangladesh disaster department chief Mohammad Mohsin said some 4,000 storm shelters were being prepared.

The shelters, mostly built since Sidr's destructive rampage, are said to have saved thousands of lives since 2007.

But as social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus would be virtually impossible, thousands of schools and colleges were also being converted into makeshift shelters, he added.

In India, more than 200,000 people in low-lying areas will be moved from their homes in West Bengal by Tuesday, state minister Manturam Phakira told AFP.

An official at the cyclone control room of India's eastern Odisha state said shelters would be prepared for up to 1.1 million people, though the area is expected to escape the brunt of the storm and less than 10 percent of capacity would likely be used.

Related Topics

India Storm Bangladesh Barisal Kolkata November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

16 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

28 minutes ago

OIC and its Organs have Mobilizedtheir Resources t ..

38 minutes ago

HRCP demands NCHR revival

41 minutes ago

Waziristan ‘honour’ killings barbaric, condemn ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.