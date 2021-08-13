UrduPoint.com

Evacuations Of Russians From Kabul Not Planned - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Evacuation of the Russian embassy from Kabul is not planned, and Russian citizens did not request evacuation yet, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russian citizens have not yet requested help in evacuating to Russia from us. In the event of such requests, the embassy will take all necessary measures," the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Nikita Ishenko, said.

