Evacuations of Russians From Kabul Not Planned - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Evacuation of the Russian embassy from Kabul is not planned, and Russian citizens did not request evacuation yet, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russian citizens have not yet requested help in evacuating to Russia from us. In the event of such requests, the embassy will take all necessary measures," the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Nikita Ishenko, said.