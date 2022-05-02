UrduPoint.com

Evacuee Says Ukrainian Military Mentioned Mercenary General Staying At Azovstal Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Evacuee Says Ukrainian Military Mentioned Mercenary General Staying at Azovstal Plant

BEZIMENNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Ukrainian military mentioned a mercenary general staying at the Azovstal steel plant who was in touch with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, evacuated Azovstal employee Natalya Usmanova said on Sunday.

"The military came and said that they have a general sitting somewhere in the bunker. He was appointed. He is an Azov fighter. He is sort of a mercenary and he is in personal touch with Zelenskyy," Usmanova told reporters.

Forty people, including 18 men, 14 women and eight children, were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and adjacent areas on three buses. Another 46 people escaped from the territory on their own the day before.

All the evacuees were accommodated in a campground in the village of Bezimenne, where they were provided with overnight shelter, food and medical assistance.

The evacuation was monitored by representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk February March Women Sunday From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

15 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

24 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

24 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

24 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.