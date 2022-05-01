UrduPoint.com

Evacuees From Azovstal Choose Further Destination In Presence Of UN, ICRC Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Evacuees From Azovstal Choose Further Destination in Presence of UN, ICRC Officials

BEZIMENNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) People evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and nearby surroundings are deciding for themselves where to go next from a temporary camp in the village of Bezimenne located in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Women and children are taking seats in buses prepared for transportation to Russia or Kiev-controlled Zaporizhzhia. All evacuees are asked to choose their further destination in the presence of UN representatives and staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At the same time, men are being checked more carefully for their potential membership in neo-Nazi formations, the correspondent said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, 80 civilians, including women and children, were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where the remaining Ukrainian forces have been hiding since the takeover of the port city by the Russian troops.

All people were taken to the village of Bezimenne, where they were provided with overnight shelter, food and medical assistance.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Same Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk February March Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

12 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

21 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

21 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

21 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.