Evacuees From Azovstal Choose Further Destination in Presence of UN, ICRC Officials

BEZIMENNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) People evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and nearby surroundings are deciding for themselves where to go next from a temporary camp in the village of Bezimenne located in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Women and children are taking seats in buses prepared for transportation to Russia or Kiev-controlled Zaporizhzhia. All evacuees are asked to choose their further destination in the presence of UN representatives and staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At the same time, men are being checked more carefully for their potential membership in neo-Nazi formations, the correspondent said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, 80 civilians, including women and children, were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where the remaining Ukrainian forces have been hiding since the takeover of the port city by the Russian troops.

All people were taken to the village of Bezimenne, where they were provided with overnight shelter, food and medical assistance.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.