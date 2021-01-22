Evans catches early bird Ogier to lead in Monte Carlo

(@FahadShabbir)

Gap, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Early bird Sebastien Ogier won Friday's opening three stages in the Monte Carlo Rally held before dawn had broken, only to be overtaken when the sun came up in the overall standings by his Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans.

Ott Tanak had held the overnight lead after claiming Thursday's two stages.

But Ogier made light of the icy 06.10am (0510GMT) start due to the 1800-0600 curfew in force over France to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The seven-time world champion rattled off fastest times in stages three, four and five, before Evans hit back in the sixth special between Aspremont and La Batie Des Fonts, helped in no small part to time lost by Ogier in repairing a puncture.

With air back in his tyres Ogier rounded off the day's action with the seventh special to sit just 7.4seconds behind Evans at the midway point in the season curtain raiser.

All in all a good day's work for the French rally ace who had pipped Evans to the crown in last year's coronavirus-curtailed campaign and who had struggled with brake issues on Thursday.

That had left him lagging in fifth, almost 17sec off overnight leader Tanak.

"I needed to react after yesterday, having brakes on the car is helping!" he said.

Tanak is third at 17.9sec.