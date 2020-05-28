UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Even As US Comes Out Of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' - Fed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Even as US Comes Out of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' - Fed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The outlook for the US economy remains highly uncertain despite the country's emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns, and most leaders of industry are pessimistic about the rate of recovery, the Federal Reserve said in its monthly Beige Book report on Wednesday.

"Economic activity declined in all districts - falling sharply in most - reflecting disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the Fed said in the report compiled with inputs from its central banks in 12 US districts. "Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick-up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery."

The Fed said consumer spending fell further over the past month due to mandated closures of retail establishments during the height of the US outbreak of the pandemic, which has so far infected nearly 1.7 million Americans while killing almost 100,000. US retail sales fell 16.4 percent in April, its worst monthly performance ever, due to a virtual crippling of the economy by COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Declines were especially severe in the leisure and hospitality sector, with very little activity at travel and tourism businesses," the Fed's Beige Book report said. "Auto sales were substantially lower than a year ago, although several Districts noted recent improvement.

A majority of Districts reported sharp drops in manufacturing activity, and production was notably weak in auto, aerospace, and energy-related plants."

Residential home sales also plunged, due in part to fewer new listings and to restrictions on home showings in many areas, while construction activity fell as new projects failed to materialize in many districts, the report said.

On the commercial real estate front, a large number of retail tenants reported deferred or missed rent payments while bankers reported strong demand for the government's paycheck protection loans.

"Agricultural conditions worsened, with several districts reporting reduced production capacity at meat-processing plants due to closures and social distancing measures. Energy activity plummeted as firms announced oil well closures, which led to historically low levels of active drilling rigs," the report added.

Nearly 40 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused the US economy to shrink 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the sharpest such decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09, data showed. While all 50 states in America have reopened most of their economy over the past two weeks, economists still warn of a sharp recession for the second quarter, meaning more hardship  to come.

Related Topics

Oil Rent April All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

2 hours ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.