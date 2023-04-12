Close
Even If Kiev Launches Counteroffensive, It Has No Chance Of Success - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Even If Kiev Launches Counteroffensive, It Has No Chance of Success - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Even if Ukraine launches a counteroffensive against Russia this summer, it has no chance of success, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday, commenting on a recent statement from Kiev on the matter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops as late as this summer, noting that Ukraine does not feel "the pressure from our friends and partners."

"In any case, even if the so-called counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces takes place, it has no chance of success," the source said.

Kiev's statement about its preparation aimed at getting as much help from the West as possible, the source added.

