Even If Ukraine Does Not Join NATO, Weapons Will Be Deployed on Its Territory - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Even if Ukraine does not join NATO, weapons will be deployed on its territory under the guise of bilateral agreements with one of the alliance's members, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"The point is not even, for example, to guarantee against the non-advancement of NATO, although this is very important. The point is to be given security guarantees, in my opinion, of a different type.

It is possible not to invite Ukraine to NATO at all. Moreover, they periodically whisper in our ear that Ukraine will not join NATO in the coming years," Medvedev said.

"It is possible, on the basis of bilateral agreements, to deploy... missiles in Ukraine or any other country. And say: 'No, no, we are not NATO, this is, let's say, an agreement between the United States and Ukraine, the UK and Ukraine, therefore, this has nothing to do with NATO, these are our bilateral relations.' But this is the same for us," he said.