Even With Vaccine, Recovery May Be 'unsteady': ECB's Lagarde

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Even with vaccine, recovery may be 'unsteady': ECB's Lagarde

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite "encouraging" news about a vaccine

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite "encouraging" news about a vaccine.

"We could still face recurring cycles of accelerating viral spread and tightening restrictions until widespread immunity is achieved," Lagarde told a virtual forum on central banking, a day after Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness in trials.

