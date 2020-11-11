European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite "encouraging" news about a vaccine

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite "encouraging" news about a vaccine.

"We could still face recurring cycles of accelerating viral spread and tightening restrictions until widespread immunity is achieved," Lagarde told a virtual forum on central banking, a day after Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness in trials.