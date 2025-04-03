Open Menu

Evenepoel Adds Tour De Romandie To Comeback Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Evenepoel adds Tour de Romandie to comeback programme

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel has added the Tour de Romandie to his racing Calendar, the race organisers announced Thursday.

Evenepoel has not raced since breaking a hand, ribs and shoulder blade after striking the open door of a stationary postal van in Brussels while preparing for the new season in December.

His return date has been set for April 18 at the one-day Fleche Brabanconne, while the six-day Tour de Romandie in Switzerland gets under way on April 29.

"Alongside the initial registration lists received... a name has emerged that will excite fans -- the prodigious Remco Evenepoel, two-time Olympic champion in Paris, is expected to be a participant," race organisers said in a statement.

The 25-year-old won gold medals in both the time trial and the road race at the Paris Olympics last year.

He has made the Tour de France his main goal this season, having finished third behind champion Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in 2024.

Quick-Step rider Evenepoel is no stranger to dramatic crashes, the most serious during the 2020 Tour of Lombardy when he plunged 10 metres into a ravine.

Last April, he was caught in a heavy mass fall at the Tour of the Basque Country, breaking his collarbone and right shoulder blade.

Recent Stories

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch B ..

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime

11 minutes ago
 Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients fo ..

Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

11 minutes ago
 EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

26 minutes ago
 Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

1 hour ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

1 hour ago
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World