Evenepoel Adds Tour De Romandie To Comeback Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel has added the Tour de Romandie to his racing Calendar, the race organisers announced Thursday.
Evenepoel has not raced since breaking a hand, ribs and shoulder blade after striking the open door of a stationary postal van in Brussels while preparing for the new season in December.
His return date has been set for April 18 at the one-day Fleche Brabanconne, while the six-day Tour de Romandie in Switzerland gets under way on April 29.
"Alongside the initial registration lists received... a name has emerged that will excite fans -- the prodigious Remco Evenepoel, two-time Olympic champion in Paris, is expected to be a participant," race organisers said in a statement.
The 25-year-old won gold medals in both the time trial and the road race at the Paris Olympics last year.
He has made the Tour de France his main goal this season, having finished third behind champion Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in 2024.
Quick-Step rider Evenepoel is no stranger to dramatic crashes, the most serious during the 2020 Tour of Lombardy when he plunged 10 metres into a ravine.
Last April, he was caught in a heavy mass fall at the Tour of the Basque Country, breaking his collarbone and right shoulder blade.
Recent Stories
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime
Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
More Stories From World
-
Evenepoel adds Tour de Romandie to comeback programme1 minute ago
-
Tornadoes, thunderstorms sweep through central, Southern United States11 minutes ago
-
EU keeps door open to Trump tariff talks - but readies for fight2 hours ago
-
Top Russian official in Washington for talks on improving ties2 hours ago
-
Trump tariff blitz sparks retaliation threats, economic fears2 hours ago
-
Search for Malaysia's long missing MH370 suspended3 hours ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,0003 hours ago
-
Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard3 hours ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino3 hours ago
-
Vietnam to create 'rapid response team' after US tariff shock: govt4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh manufacturers say US tariffs 'massive blow' to textile industry4 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami stunned by LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup4 hours ago