Evenepoel adds Tour de Romandie to comeback programme

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel has added the Tour de Romandie to his racing Calendar, the race organisers announced Thursday.

Evenepoel has not raced since breaking a hand, ribs and shoulder blade after striking the open door of a stationary postal van in Brussels while preparing for the new season in December.

His return date has been set for April 18 at the one-day Fleche Brabanconne, while the six-day Tour de Romandie in Switzerland gets under way on April 29.

"Alongside the initial registration lists received... a name has emerged that will excite fans -- the prodigious Remco Evenepoel, two-time Olympic champion in Paris, is expected to be a participant," race organisers said in a statement.

The 25-year-old won gold medals in both the time trial and the road race at the Paris Olympics last year.

He has made the Tour de France his main goal this season, having finished third behind champion Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in 2024.

Quick-Step rider Evenepoel is no stranger to dramatic crashes, the most serious during the 2020 Tour of Lombardy when he plunged 10 metres into a ravine.

Last April, he was caught in a heavy mass fall at the Tour of the Basque Country, breaking his collarbone and right shoulder blade.