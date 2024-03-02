Evenepoel, Roglic Get Tour De France Taste At Paris-Nice
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Cycling fans can enjoy a tantalising peek at how the Tour de France may culminate in July when the Paris-Nice stage race sets off on Sunday towards a finale on the Promenade des Anglais on the Mediterranean seafront.
Due to the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris in July, the conclusion of the Tour de France has been switched away from its traditional Champs Elysees finish line in the French capital.
Instead it will conclude with what should be a thrilling individual time-trial along the winding corniche from Monaco to the Riviera city Nice, where Paris-Nice also concludes on March 10.
Neither Jonas Vingegaard nor Tadej Pogacar, winners of the last four Tour de France races, will be present at Paris-Nice.
But the other members of the so called 'Fab Four' fighting for the 2024 Tour title -- Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Slovenian veteran Primoz Roglic -- will be at the start line.
Belgian maverick Evenepoel has not only never raced a Tour de France, he has never even taken part in a stage race in the country.
"It's a big race for us," Evenepoel's sports director Klaas Lodewyck said this week. "We're aiming high."
At 34, Roglic is cursed to be forever remembered for surrendering a 90-second Tour de France lead in a gut-wrenching last-gasp meltdown on the Planche des Belle Filles climb back in 2020.
Paris-Nice is the first significant stage race of the season and packs all the difficulties of a Grand Tour into eight stages.
Embarking from the Paris region, the race is affectionately known as the 'Race to the Sun'.
The forecast predicts a windy stage in the plains south of Paris where the bigger, more powerful cyclists can prosper.
- Downhill dash -
There's a time trial for those who can maintain high performance over 30km, a medium mountain climb for the slender climbers, at least two finishes for the sprinters, and a chance for daredevils to shine in a thrilling finale out of the mountainous back country to the seafront at Nice.
Sunday's opening run is largely flat but two late climbs may close the door for the outright fast men such as Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands and Ireland's Sam Bennett.
The first two stages will depend on the winds but are likely to offer at least one mass bunch sprint as will stage five.
Stage four takes the peloton over seven climbs through the picture-postcard Beaujolais vineyards.
Roglic and Evenepoel will likely come top two in the team time trial where teams set off together but will be timed individually.
The idea is that teams will deliver Evenepoel and Roglic before splintering as they send their leading contenders up the road near the finish.
The final weekend is likely to be where the race is decided with Saturday featuring a 7km climb at 7.2 percent incline toward a summit finish that favours Roglic.
Sunday's final short but tough 108km rush towards old Nice favours Evenepoel and finishes with a white knuckle 16km downhill dash to the Promenade des Anglais.
Route
Sunday 3 March 1: Les Mureaux-Les Mureaux, 157.7 km
Monday 4 March, Stage 2: Thoiry-Montargis, 177.6 km
Tuesday 5 March, Stage 3: Auxerre-Auxerre (team time trial), 26.9 km
Wednesday 6 March, Stage 4: Chalon-sur-Saône-Mont Brouilly, 183 km
Thursday 7 March, Stage 5: Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut- Sisteron, 193.5 km
Friday 8 March, Stage 6: Sisteron-La-Colle-sur-Loup, 198.2 km
Saturday 9 March, Stage 7: Nice-Auron, 173 km
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners7 minutes ago
-
'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops7 minutes ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate16 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris16 minutes ago