Open Menu

Event On Role Of Pakistani Women In Nuclear Science Held In Vienna

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Event on role of Pakistani women in nuclear science held in Vienna

The embassy and Permanent Mission of Pakistan to Vienna organized an event titled ‘Role of Pakistani Women in Nuclear Science and Technology’ Thursday at the Vienna International Centre

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The embassy and Permanent Mission of Pakistan to Vienna organized an event titled ‘Role of Pakistani Women in Nuclear Science and Technology’ Thursday at the Vienna International Centre.

The purpose of the programme was to highlight the role and contribution of Pakistani women in the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Najat Mukhtar, Deputy Director General Nuclear Applications graced the occasion as the chief guest. Several Ambassadors including that of European Union, Egypt, South Africa, Colombia, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and diplomats from several countries along with a large number of women working in diverse fields of nuclear technology including

Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme participated in the event.

In his introductory remarks Aftab Khokher the ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan highlighted the role of Pakistani women in the development of their country.

He underlined that women have served on all key positions in Pakistan and are actively pursuing their careers in field of Nuclear Science and Technology.

Najat Mukhtar, DDG IAEA, commended the role of Pakistani women, highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology and cooperation with IAEA. Pakistan currently has three collaborating centres with IAEA and in addition has an anchor centre for cancer care under IAEA’s flagship ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.

She also hailed achievements of Pakistani women nuclear scientists in the field of food security, water resource management, human health and agriculture. Pakistan is the regional leader in nuclear applications. She encouraged Pakistan to continue the trajectory of women participation in nuclear applications, she added.

The President and Secretary General of Women in Nuclear (WiN) Pakistan in their separate presentations highlighted achievements of Pakistani women and expressed their commitment to continue and further enhance the role of Pakistani women in myriad fields of nuclear science and technology.

They stated that nuclear sciences have marked a paradigm shift in healthcare in Pakistan especially in cancer diagnostic and treatment. Pakistani has achieved gender balance in healthcare workers which is a manifestation of our commitment for women empowerment.

Towards the end Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme shared their experience with the audience.

The event is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance the role of women in nuclear technology and to promote and pay tribute to Pakistani women who are achieving new heights in this field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Syria Palestine Water Egypt Nuclear Agriculture Yemen European Union Vienna South Africa Colombia Women Cancer Event All From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

8 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

10 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

12 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

26 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

7 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

7 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

7 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

7 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

7 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World