Event On Role Of Pakistani Women In Nuclear Science Held In Vienna
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM
The embassy and Permanent Mission of Pakistan to Vienna organized an event titled ‘Role of Pakistani Women in Nuclear Science and Technology’ Thursday at the Vienna International Centre
VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The embassy and Permanent Mission of Pakistan to Vienna organized an event titled ‘Role of Pakistani Women in Nuclear Science and Technology’ Thursday at the Vienna International Centre.
The purpose of the programme was to highlight the role and contribution of Pakistani women in the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
Najat Mukhtar, Deputy Director General Nuclear Applications graced the occasion as the chief guest. Several Ambassadors including that of European Union, Egypt, South Africa, Colombia, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and diplomats from several countries along with a large number of women working in diverse fields of nuclear technology including
Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme participated in the event.
In his introductory remarks Aftab Khokher the ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan highlighted the role of Pakistani women in the development of their country.
He underlined that women have served on all key positions in Pakistan and are actively pursuing their careers in field of Nuclear Science and Technology.
Najat Mukhtar, DDG IAEA, commended the role of Pakistani women, highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology and cooperation with IAEA. Pakistan currently has three collaborating centres with IAEA and in addition has an anchor centre for cancer care under IAEA’s flagship ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.
She also hailed achievements of Pakistani women nuclear scientists in the field of food security, water resource management, human health and agriculture. Pakistan is the regional leader in nuclear applications. She encouraged Pakistan to continue the trajectory of women participation in nuclear applications, she added.
The President and Secretary General of Women in Nuclear (WiN) Pakistan in their separate presentations highlighted achievements of Pakistani women and expressed their commitment to continue and further enhance the role of Pakistani women in myriad fields of nuclear science and technology.
They stated that nuclear sciences have marked a paradigm shift in healthcare in Pakistan especially in cancer diagnostic and treatment. Pakistani has achieved gender balance in healthcare workers which is a manifestation of our commitment for women empowerment.
Towards the end Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme shared their experience with the audience.
The event is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance the role of women in nuclear technology and to promote and pay tribute to Pakistani women who are achieving new heights in this field.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti
CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance
Four arrested for gambling near River Haro
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches
Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed
7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized
IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team
Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference
CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology
Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony
More Stories From World
-
Starvation claiming a growing number of young lives in besieged Gaza, UN warns6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's HC hosts national day reception in London6 minutes ago
-
Biden to give high-stakes address as Trump rematch looms2 hours ago
-
Hopes dim for Gaza truce before Ramadan as war enters sixth month2 hours ago
-
Senegal moves towards certainty for presidential vote6 hours ago
-
EU conservatives back von der Leyen for second term6 hours ago
-
Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN6 hours ago
-
China supports Palestine's full membership in UN: Wang Yi6 hours ago
-
US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'6 hours ago
-
Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions6 hours ago
-
Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double7 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close higher7 hours ago