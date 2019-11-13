Events in Bolivia Must Not Lead to Bloodshed, Rule of Law Should Prevail - peskov

The current developments in Bolivia are a sovereign affair of that country, the Kremlin calls for the rule of law and efforts to prevent human casualties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRAZILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The current developments in Bolivia are a sovereign affair of that country, the Kremlin calls for the rule of law and efforts to prevent human casualties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In this case, this is a sovereign matter.

We, of course, advocate that everything in the country� should proceed under the rule of law and without any human casualties," Peskov said, responding to the question of whether the current political crisis in Bolivia could be described as a state coup.

Peskov added that it was too early to say whether the BRICS position on Bolivia will be reflected in a joint statement as the coordination of the text of various joint documents to be signed by the BRICS leaders was still underway.