UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Events In Bolivia Must Not Lead To Bloodshed, Rule Of Law Should Prevail - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:52 PM

Events in Bolivia Must Not Lead to Bloodshed, Rule of Law Should Prevail - peskov

The current developments in Bolivia are a sovereign affair of that country, the Kremlin calls for the rule of law and efforts to prevent human casualties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRAZILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The current developments in Bolivia are a sovereign affair of that country, the Kremlin calls for the rule of law and efforts to prevent human casualties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In this case, this is a sovereign matter.

We, of course, advocate that everything in the country� should proceed under the rule of law and without any human casualties," Peskov said, responding to the question of whether the current political crisis in Bolivia could be described as a state coup.

Peskov added that it was too early to say whether the BRICS position on Bolivia will be reflected in a joint statement as the coordination of the text of various joint documents to be signed by the BRICS leaders was still underway.

Related Topics

Bolivia

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of drivin ..

40 minutes ago

Egyptian President starts two-day state visit to U ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates Defence Companies Council celebrates achi ..

41 minutes ago

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

48 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

1 hour ago

Inter-parliamentary exchange to help in maintaing ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.