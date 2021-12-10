Events in Donbas Resemble Genocide - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that what is happening in Donbas resembles genocide.

At Putin's meeting with human rights activists, Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, asked Putin to introduce such concepts as "genocide" and "calls for genocide" into Russian legislation.

"I must say about Russophobia as the first step toward genocide. What is happening now in Donbas, we see and know very well. And this, of course, is very reminiscent of the genocide that you mentioned. But here you need to act very carefully so as not to devalue these concepts. But they must reflect the realities of the events taking place. Let's think," Putin said.