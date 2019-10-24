Events in Libya Are Result of Irresponsible Policy of Some States - Putin

The current situation in Libya is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that once perverted the UN resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The current situation in Libya is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that once perverted the UN resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday.

"We are all carefully and with great concern watching the developments in your country. I believe that what is happening now is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that acted in violation of international law in Libya and once perverted the relevant resolution of the UN Security Council," Putin said after a speech by Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) head Fayez Sarraj.