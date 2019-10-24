UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Events In Libya Are Result Of Irresponsible Policy Of Some States - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

Events in Libya Are Result of Irresponsible Policy of Some States - Putin

The current situation in Libya is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that once perverted the UN resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The current situation in Libya is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that once perverted the UN resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday.

"We are all carefully and with great concern watching the developments in your country. I believe that what is happening now is the result of irresponsible policy by a number of states that acted in violation of international law in Libya and once perverted the relevant resolution of the UN Security Council," Putin said after a speech by Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) head Fayez Sarraj.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Libya All Government

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

5 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

25 minutes ago

US lawmakers term Indian action in Occupied Kashmi ..

58 minutes ago

Wallabies coach Cheika will 'rise again', says Eng ..

4 minutes ago

New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day international workshop held

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.