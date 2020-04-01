UrduPoint.com
Events To Commemorate Victory Day Under Threat Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Antonov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:59 PM

The events dedicated to the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War Victory are at risk over the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The events dedicated to the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War Victory are at risk over the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Large-scale celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory by the greatest generation over Nazism are under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic," Antonov said in a statement. "This is seen as sad symbolism. The new global danger does not allow to tribute those who defeated the main plague of the 20th century, to bow to those of them who are still alive.

And for them we, too, must join efforts to demonstrate that the 'Spirit of Elba' is alive."

The date for the military parade in Moscow celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, planned for May 9, has not been changed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 - the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The festivities traditionally include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square. So far, leaders of 17 countries have confirmed that they would attend the event.

