EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON JANUARY 10

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the lead Russian negotiator, told Sputnik he was ready to walk away if Washington ignored Moscow's priorities.

HONG KONG TO HOST ASIAN FINANCIAL FORUM

Hong Kong will host its annual Asian Financial Forum, a two-day gathering of investors, senior executives and top bankers, to give a new spin to sustainable development.

The event will be held entirely online. The government of the semi-autonomous territory toughened COVID-19 rules last week after a local outbreak of the OMICROn variant was confirmed.

EU CRISIS MANAGEMENT BODY TO MEET IN BRUSSELS

The European Union's Committee for Civilian Aspects of Crisis Management (CivCom) will meet in Brussels under COVID-19 restrictions. The committee will set this year's priorities and listen to delegates of the EU mission to Iraq.

FRENCH SENATE TO VOTE ON VACCINE CERTIFICATES

France's Senate will vote on a bill that would effectively bar unvaccinated people from public life by doing away with the option of testing for COVID-19 testing to obtain a "health pass."

The legislation cleared the lower-house National Assembly last week but may be held up in the opposition-controlled upper house. More than 100,000 rallied across France over the weekend to protest the motion.

MYANMAR COURT EXPECTED TO HAND VERDICT TO OUSTED LEADER

A Myanmar court is expected to hand its verdict to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi after several times deferring a ruling on two charges. She is accused of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies.

The court found the 76-year-old guilty of incitement and breaking COVID-19 rules and sentenced her to four years in jail in December. She has been in custody since the military seized power on February 1.