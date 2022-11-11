UrduPoint.com

EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON NOVEMBER 11

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW, November 11 (Sputnik) -

SEVENTH EAST ASIA SUMMIT TO KICK OFF IN CAMBODIA

The 17th East Asia Summit will begin in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, on November 11 and will last until November 13. Representatives from 18 countries including ten states from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States will take part in the meeting.

MEETING OF G20 SHERPA TO TAKE PLACE IN INDONESIA

The 4th G20 Sherpa Meeting will take place in Bali, Indonesia from November 11-13. Sherpas from G20 countries will discuss final preparations for the upcoming summit of the group scheduled to take place on 15-16 November 2022. A final declaration, which is expected to be signed by the G20 leaders, will be on top of the agenda.

US TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN TO PAY VISIT TO INDIA

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will pay an official visit to India on Friday. Yellen will participate in the meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership and hold talks with Indian officials on the further development of economic ties between the two countries.

During the trip, the US secretary is also going to meet with India's technology sector leaders. Following her visit to India, Yellen will travel to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER TO BEGIN TRIP TO SOUTHEAST ASIA TO ATTEND INTERNATIONAL FORUMS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will begin his trip to Southeast Asian countries on Friday starting with Cambodia where Japan's leader will participate in ASEAN-related gatherings including the East Asia Summit. Later in the week, Kishida will also attend the G20 summit in Indonesia and the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand.

On the sidelines of these meetings, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

