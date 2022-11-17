EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON NOVEMBER 17

MOSCOW, November 17 (Sputnik) -

EU-CENTRAL ASIA CONNECTIVITY CONFERENCE TO KICK OFF IN UZBEKISTAN'S SAMARKAND

The EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway will take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 17-18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other high-ranking officials are expected to take part in the event.

The officials will discuss regional partnership and different measures to enhance cooperation between the EU and Central Asia set out in the 2019 EU Strategy on Central Asia.

HAGUE DISTRICT COURT TO ANNOUNCE RULING ON MH17 PASSANGER PLANE CRASH IN DONBAS IN 2014

The Hague district court will announce its verdict in the case of the MH17 plane that crashed in Donbas in 2014.

Malaysia Airlines' flight was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile and crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, with all of its 298 passengers killed as result.

Ukraine blamed the then-self proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for the incident. Russia, on its part, conducted its own investigation indicating that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian missile.

UK CHANCELLOR OF EXCHEQUER HUNT TO PRESENT GOVERNMENT'S MEDIUM-TERM FISCAL PLAN

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to present the government's medium-term financial plan on Thursday. The UK Treasury said in late October that the plan would put public spending on a "sustainable footing, get debt falling and restore stability."

The plan was expected to be presented on October 31, but was postponed so that the new head of government, Rishi Sunak, could familiarize himself with all the data and make necessary corrections.

WADA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING TO TAKE PLACE, DISCUSS CASES OF DOPING IN RUSSIA

A meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee will take place in Montreal, Canada on November 17. During the event, the members of the committee are expected to be updated on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and cases around the Moscow laboratory that was accused in 2019 of manipulating data extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal.

The scandal resulted in numerous suspensions of Russian athletes from participation in major international competitions.