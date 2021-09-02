EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 2

MOSCOW, September 2 (Sputnik) -

RUSSIAN-GERMAN WORKING GROUP ON SECURITY TO MEET IN BERLIN

The Russian-German High-Level Working Group on Security will convene for a two-day meeting in Berlin.

This will be the 15th full-scale meeting of the group and the third since it resumed its activity in 2017, after having been suspended for several years due to the situation in Ukraine.

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT MOLDOVA

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Moldova at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart, Nicolae Popescu.

The French official is scheduled to meet with Popescu, President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

The sides will discuss ways to strengthen high-level political contacts, as well as economic and cultural cooperation and Chisinau's relations with the European Union.

MACRON TO MEET WITH DRAGHI IN MARSEILLE

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Marseille.

The two leaders are expected to have dinner together.

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU FOREIGN MINISTERS TO BEGIN IN SLOVENIA

EU foreign ministers will gather for an informal two-day meeting in the Slovenian city of Kranj.

The meeting will focus on the situation in Afghanistan, EU-China relations, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who begins his two-day visit to Slovenia, is expected to join his EU counterparts during a Friday working lunch hosted by his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will conduct a working visit to Qatar.

The visit is expected to be part of a larger tour across the region surrounding Afghanistan.

YEMEN'S FOREIGN MINISTER TO travel TO NORWAY

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak will begin his two-day visit to Norway.

The Yemeni diplomat is expected to meet with the country's high-level officials, including Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, as well as give an online lecture at the Peace Research Institute Oslo on the peace process in Yemen.

ABBA TO RELEASE FIRST NEW MUSIC IN ALMOST 40 YEARS

Swedish pop group ABBA will release its first new music in 39 years.

The release is said to consist of five tracks that are expected to accompany a long-awaited hologram tour, originally announced in 2016.