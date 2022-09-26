UrduPoint.com

EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW, September 26 (Sputnik) -

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL TO MEET WITH EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT IN BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Berlaymont building of the European Commission in Brussels on Monday.

66TH IAEA GENERAL CONFERENCE TO KICK OFF AT VIENNA INTERNATIONAL CENTER

The 66th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency will kick off on September 26 at the Vienna International Center (VIC) in Vienna and will be held until September 30.

High-ranking officials from IAEA Member States are expected to discuss a number of issues, including the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear deal.

SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO DELIVER SPEECH AT UNGA

Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad is scheduled to deliver speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

WHO REGIONAL COMMITTEE FOR AMERICAS TO START ITS 74TH SESSION IN WASHINGTON

The 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Americas is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. from September 26-30.

Numerous reports on such issues as monkeypox development in the region, COVID-19 pandemic, support for medical personnel will be discussed.

