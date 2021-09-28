UrduPoint.com

EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 28

Sergey Lavrov and Bui Thanh Son are also expected to discuss the arrangement of high-level visits for the remaining months of 2021, as well as the potential supply and technology transfer of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, to Vietnam.

Bui Thanh Son is on an official visit to Russia, the first country he traveled to as Vietnam's top diplomat, from September 24-28.

AUSTIN, MILLEY, MCKENZIE TO TESTIFY IN SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

The US Senate Committee on Armed Services will hold a hearing to receive testimonies on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations from the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie.

