EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 28

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) ergey Lavrov and Bui Thanh (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) on are also expected to discuss the arrangement of high-level visits for the remaining months of 2021, as well as the potential supply and technology transfer of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) putnik V, to Vietnam.

Bui Thanh Son is on an official visit to Russia, the first country he traveled to as Vietnam's top diplomat, from September 24-28.

AUSTIN, MILLEY, MCKENZIE TO TESTIFY IN SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

The US Senate Committee on Armed Services will hold a hearing to receive testimonies on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations from the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie.