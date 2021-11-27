EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON WEEKEND

MOSCOW, November 27-28 (Sputnik)

India will host the annual meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum from November 27-28.

A delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will hold talks with US and EU representatives in the Qatari capital of Doha from November 27 - 29.

The agenda is expected to cover, among other things, humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and the unfreezing of Afghan assets, as well as a range of political issues.

BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT MOSCOW

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca will pay an official visit to Moscow from November 28 - December 1.

On November 30, Franco is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation in various areas, as well as Russian-Brazilian relations internationally. Following the meeting, they are expected to sign a plan of inter-ministry consultations for the 2022-2025 period.

On November 28, Honduras will hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER TO TOUR EUROPE, MEET WITH BRITISH, FRENCH LEADERS

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will be traveling to Paris and London from November 28 - 30 to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as his French and British counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Elizabeth Truss.

The officials are expected to discuss relations between their states, as well as touch on the Vienna nuclear talks.

NATO, EU COMMISSION CHIEFS TO VISIT LITHUANIA, LATVIA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Lithuania and Latvia on November 28.

The officials will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and discuss security issues, including the migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

EU-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT IN MOROCCO

The 4th edition of the EU-Africa Business Summit will take place from November 28-29 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. It will serve as a platform for business end economy-related interactions between European and African companies.

The Brazilian and US armies will embark on joint military exercises on November 28, scheduled to last until December 18 in southwestern Brazil. The drills will include combined operations and rotation exercises, referred to as CORE. The previous exercises were held in October 2020.