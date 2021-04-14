Ever Given Owner in Talks With Suez Authorities Over Compensation Discount - Spokesperson

Japanese company Shoei Kisen, owner of the container ship Ever Given that had blocked the Suez Canal in late March, is negotiating a reduction of compensation payments demanded by the Suez authorities, the company's spokesperson stated on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Japanese company Shoei Kisen, owner of the container ship Ever Given that had blocked the Suez Canal in late March, is negotiating a reduction of compensation payments demanded by the Suez authorities, the company's spokesperson stated on Wednesday.

"We are not yet at the stage of paying," the official was cited as saying by Kyodo.

He reportedly stressed that the Shoei Kisen was currently negotiating a discount on payments.

On Tuesday, Ismailia economic court ruled that the Ever Given be seized until its owner pays $900 million to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) for salvage and maintenance expenses, as well as lost traffic fees for the six-day period that the ship had disrupted the navigation. The ship's insurer criticized the court's decision to arrest the vessel and called the compensation claims "extraordinarily large.

"

According to Kyodo, the insurer had notified Shoei Kisen about the requested amount several days ago, before the court made the decision to arrest the vessel.

"We would like to settle the matter and have our ship set sail soon, but we cannot say anything right now because it depends on [the ongoing] negotiations," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.