Ever Given Owners Appeal Ship Arrest in Egyptian Court - Insurance Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Japanese company Shoei Kisen, the owner of the Ever Given cargo ship, which made headlines last month when it completely blocked the Suez Canal for several days, has filed an appeal in the Egyptian city of Ismailia against the decision to arrest the ship and its cargo, the owners' insurer company said on Friday.

"On 22 April 2021, the owners of the container vessel 'Ever Given' filed an appeal before the Ismailia court of the first instance in Egypt against the arrest of the 'Ever Given' and her cargo. Despite the sincere efforts of the 'Ever Given's' owners and their insurers, it has not been possible to resolve this matter without the continued involvement of the Egyptian Courts. 22 April 2021 was the last possible day for the filing of such an appeal," UK P&I Club said in a statement.

It also listed reasons for such a move, including "the validity of the arrest obtained in respect of the cargo and the lack of supporting evidence for the SCA's [Suez Canal Authority] very significant claim."

The appeal will be heard on May 4, the company said.

The insurance firm welcomed the SCA's recent decision to allow two of the 25 members of the ship's crew to return home. The rest remain on board the confiscated vessel, being provided with the essentials, including provision and communication equipment, but the crew members express concern over their inability to leave the ship or continue the journey, the firm added.

Earlier in April, the Ismailia economic court ruled that the Ever Given be seized until its owner pays $900 million to the SCA for salvage and maintenance expenses, as well as lost traffic fees for the six days that the ship disrupted navigation through the canal. The insurer condemned the court's decision to arrest the vessel and called the compensation claims "extraordinarily large."

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.