Ever Given Ship Halfway Through Suez Canal - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Ever Given cargo ship has passed halfway through the Suez Canal on Friday for the first time since its release last month after detention for blocking the waterway in late March, a source in the Gulf Agency Company, the channel's operator, told Sputnik.

"Ever Given at 03:30 [01:30 GMT] entered the Suez Canal from the north, and has already passed more than half of the channel. Now it is approaching the city of Ismailia [in northeastern Egypt] as part of the northern column," the source said.

The 1,300-feet vessel has yet to make it through the part of the canal where it got stuck on March 23, blocking the shipping waterway until March 29, when it was at last dislodged thanks to dredging and towing efforts.

The ship is assisted by two tugs at the front and back to "guarantee the exact direction."

Following the blockage, an Egyptian court ordered in April that Ever Given be held in detention until its owners compensate the Suez Canal Authority for unblocking expenses. The sides agreed on the amount, after which the vessel was released on July 7 and sailed to Rotterdam.