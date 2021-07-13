CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Ever Given cargo ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, left the territorial waters of Egypt after being released, Sky news Arabia reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On July 6, an Egyptian court ruled to lift the detention order on Ever Given as the vessel's owners reached an official settlement deal with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on compensation.

"The container ship Ever Given, which had previously run aground in the Suez Canal, left the territorial waters of Egypt," an official at the navigation service was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

The ship left the Great Bitter Lake area, where it was anchored during the litigation, on July 7. The departure was marked by an official ceremony with diplomats and high-ranking officials in attendance.

Now it is expected to undergo a technical check in Port Said before sailing off to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The 1,300-feet container ship made headlines in March when it ran aground in the Suez Canal, completely blocking one of the world's busiest shipping lanes for almost a week. It was not until March 29 that Ever Given was dislodged, thanks to unceasing excavation and towing efforts.

The ship was ordered under detention in April after the SCA demanded $916 million in compensation for salvage expenses and lost revenue for the six-day blockage. The amount was later lowered to $550 million. In May, the court suggested the sides try to negotiate a settlement.