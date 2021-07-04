UrduPoint.com
Ever Given Ship Owners Reach Official Deal With Suez Canal Authority - Insurer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal, have reached an official settlement deal with the Suez Canal Authority regarding compensation for the waterway's blockage in March, the vessel's insurance company UK Club said on Sunday.

In late June, the involved parties reached an agreement in principle, however, the deal still had to be finalized so that the vessel could be released. Ever Given currently remains anchored in the Great Bitter Lake area, which is the widest section of the canal, with its 23-strong crew aboard.

"The UK Club is pleased to announce that, following the agreement in principle between the parties, and after further meetings with the Suez Canal Authority's negotiating committee and numerous court hearings, good progress has been made and a formal solution has now been agreed.

Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," the insurance company said in a statement.

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.

In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the SCA for salvage and maintenance expenses, as well as lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage. The vessel's owners appealed the arrest of the ship and its cargo but lost the case.

