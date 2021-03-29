UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ever Given Ship Seems Blocking Again Route In Suez Canal After Recent Position Change

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ever Given Ship Seems Blocking Again Route in Suez Canal After Recent Position Change

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Ever Given giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal appears to get stuck again within the maritime route several hours after the announcement on a successful change in its position, according to marine tracking service Vessel Finder.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that an operation to refloat Ever Given stranded for nearly a week in the Suez Canal had successfully ended.

Images from the tracking service show the vessel returning to its initial position and obstructing the shipping course again.

A source in the Suez Canal administration assured Sputnik that the situation is not as difficult as it used to be.

"The vessel returned to the same position because of the wind, but the situation is easier than in the beginning," the source said, adding that a new attempt to tow the vessel would be made in an hour.

A source in the canal operator, the Gulf Agency Company, added that effort to get the vessel back on track continues.

"The ship was refloated yesterday, today the operation continues to get the ship on track," the source told Sputnik, adding that the vessel would undergo technical examination in the Great Bitter Lake.

Related Topics

Company Suez Same From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

14 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

22 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

26 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Sa ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.