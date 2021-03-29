Ever Given Ship Seems Blocking Again Route in Suez Canal After Recent Position Change

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Ever Given giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal appears to get stuck again within the maritime route several hours after the announcement on a successful change in its position, according to marine tracking service Vessel Finder.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that an operation to refloat Ever Given stranded for nearly a week in the Suez Canal had successfully ended.

Images from the tracking service show the vessel returning to its initial position and obstructing the shipping course again.

A source in the Suez Canal administration assured Sputnik that the situation is not as difficult as it used to be.

"The vessel returned to the same position because of the wind, but the situation is easier than in the beginning," the source said, adding that a new attempt to tow the vessel would be made in an hour.

A source in the canal operator, the Gulf Agency Company, added that effort to get the vessel back on track continues.

"The ship was refloated yesterday, today the operation continues to get the ship on track," the source told Sputnik, adding that the vessel would undergo technical examination in the Great Bitter Lake.