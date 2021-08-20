Ever Given Ship Successfully Passes Through Suez Canal - Source

The Ever Given cargo ship has successfully passed through the entire Suez Canal for the first time since it was released in July after being held up for months for blocking the waterway earlier in the year, a source at the operator Gulf Agency Company (GAC), the channel's operator, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the vessel had made it halfway through the canal.

"The convoy of ships sailing from the north, which included Ever Given, has passed the Suez Canal without any accident. The traffic through the canal is as usual," the source said.

According to the canal's administration, this was the vessel's 22nd passage.

All in all, 62 ships passed through the canal today.

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, became stuck in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.

In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the SCA for salvage and maintenance expenses, as well as lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage. The vessel's owners and the Suez Canal Authority agreed on compensation in early July, after which the ship was released.