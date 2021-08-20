Ever Given to Attempt on Friday First Passage Through Suez Canal Since Blockage - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Ever Given cargo ship will attempt to go through the Suez channel this Friday for the first time since it was released in July after being held up for months for blocking the waterway earlier in the year, a source at the operator Gulf Agency Company (GAC) told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, Ever Given is supposed to go through the channel from north to south as part of a convoy.

The ship is expected to require 10 to 12 hours to pass through.

Egyptian news portal Masrawy reports that the ship will be assisted by tugboats to make sure it passes smoothly.

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.

In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the SCA for salvage and maintenance expenses, as well as lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage. The vessel's owners and the Suez Canal Authority agreed on compensation in early July, after which the ship was released.