UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ever Given Turned 80% In 'right Direction': Egypt Canal Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:35 PM

Ever Given turned 80% in 'right direction': Egypt canal authority

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Monday the Ever Given container ship, which has been blocking the crucial waterway for nearly a week, has been turned in the "right direction"

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Monday the Ever Given container ship, which has been blocking the crucial waterway for nearly a week, has been turned in the "right direction".

"The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction," SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement.

"The stern... moved to 102 metres (335 feet) from the shore," compared to its position four metres from the shore previously, he added.

Rabie noted that the process of refloating the ship had begun, "with success".

The process "will resume when water flow increases again from 11:30 am (0930 GMT)... in order to completely refloat the vessel, so as to reposition it in the middle of the waterway," the statement added.

The Egyptian official said that navigation would resume "after the completion of refloating operations of the ship, which will then be directed to the waiting area," to allow the canal to be cleared.

Over 300 ships are currently waiting to travel through the canal.

Related Topics

Water Suez From

Recent Stories

Dust Cloud From China Reaches West of Japan - Mete ..

3 minutes ago

Govt bans all kind of indoor and outdoor gathering ..

19 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign starts in KP under Covid SOPs

4 minutes ago

Kohli warns players 'cooked' in bubble life ahead ..

6 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in badin

18 minutes ago

PNCA announces results of week-16 talent hunt cont ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.