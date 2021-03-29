ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Responsibility for the incident with container ship Ever Given that previously blocked the Suez Canal lies with the ship's captain, Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik.

"What happened is the responsibility of the ship's captain, our canal is safe," Mamish said.