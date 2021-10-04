Evergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Trading in the shares of China's second largest property developer, Evergrande Group, was suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday ahead of a major deal.

"At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," the Hong Kong stock exchange said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that Evergrande trading was being suspended on Monday morning, but no reasons were given.

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reportedly plans to acquire a 51 percent stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. for more than $5.1 billion.

Evergrande is on the brink of default after years of growth and active borrowing. Declining sales, a high-risk business model, and Beijing's actions to curb the boom in the Chinese housing market brought the company into crisis. At the end of June, Evergrande owed $304 billion. Since the beginning of this year, Evergrande's shares, which are traded in Hong Kong, plunged 82 percent.