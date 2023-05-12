UrduPoint.com

Every 10th Russian Cut Expenditures By 20-30% In 2023 - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Every 10th Russian Cut Expenditures by 20-30% in 2023 - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Every tenth Russian citizen cut their spending by 20-30% this year, while the total number of people who tend to save decreased by 5% compared to 2022, a survey of the Zarplata.ru service obtained by Sputnik has said.

"This year, 75% of Russians began to save on expenses. Last year, the number of respondents who reduced their spending was more by 5% ... Forty-one percent of respondents managed to reduce their expenses by 5-10%, 27% of respondents - by 10-20%, 10% - by 20-30%, 7% began to spend less by 30% or more. Fifteen percent of respondents did not count cost reduction," the survey said.

Besides, the poll indicated that 13% of Russians save on eating out, 12% on vacation tours, 9% on groceries, another 9% on clothing and footwear, 8% on beauty salons, 5% on alcohol, 2% on furniture and 1% on electronics. Around 41% try to save on everything, according to the survey.

Thus, people named rising prices as the main reason for reducing spending, with 24% of respondents saying they were trying to save more, 23% began to feel they are short of money, 12% had problems with salaries, and 2% had problems with work.

The survey was conducted among 2,250 Russian citizens between April 24 and May 11.

Related Topics

Russia Tours Turkish Lira Money April May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

10 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.