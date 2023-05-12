Every 10th Russian Cut Expenditures by 20-30% in 2023 - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Every tenth Russian citizen cut their spending by 20-30% this year, while the total number of people who tend to save decreased by 5% compared to 2022, a survey of the Zarplata.ru service obtained by Sputnik has said.

"This year, 75% of Russians began to save on expenses. Last year, the number of respondents who reduced their spending was more by 5% ... Forty-one percent of respondents managed to reduce their expenses by 5-10%, 27% of respondents - by 10-20%, 10% - by 20-30%, 7% began to spend less by 30% or more. Fifteen percent of respondents did not count cost reduction," the survey said.

Besides, the poll indicated that 13% of Russians save on eating out, 12% on vacation tours, 9% on groceries, another 9% on clothing and footwear, 8% on beauty salons, 5% on alcohol, 2% on furniture and 1% on electronics. Around 41% try to save on everything, according to the survey.

Thus, people named rising prices as the main reason for reducing spending, with 24% of respondents saying they were trying to save more, 23% began to feel they are short of money, 12% had problems with salaries, and 2% had problems with work.

The survey was conducted among 2,250 Russian citizens between April 24 and May 11.