Every 4th UK Citizen Not Planning to Turn on Heating in Winter Due to High Price - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Almost every fourth UK resident is not going to turn on the heating this winter due to a serious increase in energy prices, the Independent newspaper reported on Monday, citing a poll carried out by Savanta ComRes.

The poll found that 23% of UK residents are not planning to turn the heating on, while among respondents with children under 18 this figure was even higher, reaching 27%, the newspaper reported.

Another 69% of the country's residents plan to use heating less often than usual, and 11% stated that they would have to take out a loan to pay for energy bills. Among Britons who have children under the age of 18, 17% plan to take out a loan, according to the newspaper.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 adults in the UK prior to the announcement of the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) on August 26 about an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1.

The price cap was introduced in the UK in 2019 to protect customers and stop retail companies from charging unfair profits over the cost of the energy they need. Since its last revision in April, the cap has stood at 1,971 pounds. In October 2021, the price cap was 1,277 pounds. Earlier in August, Ofgem announced that the cap will now be reviewed quarterly rather than every six months.

Since 2021, energy and electricity prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. Inflation and the growth in food and energy prices accelerated across Europe against the backdrop of sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine. Inflation in the UK reached historic maximum since March 1982, and the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.