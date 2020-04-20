Every 5th Russian National Believes Likelihood of Contracting Coronavirus High - Survey

The number of Russian citizens who consider the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus disease as high amounts to 17 percent, according to results of a survey published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of Russian citizens who consider the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus disease as high amounts to 17 percent, according to results of a survey published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Monday.

"Every fifth Russian citizen estimates the probability of being infected as high (17 percent). According to 28 percent of Russians, the probability of contracting [COVID-19] is low. Half of the Russians were unable to give a definite answer (55 percent)," the press release on the results of the survey read.

In addition, according to the survey, 77 percent fear that they or their loved ones may contract COVID-19, while 10 percent of Russians are sure that nothing will happen to them and their relatives.

At the same time, the number of residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg having such fear is 82 percent and 79 percent, respectively.

The survey also found that 86 percent of Russian citizens had enough information about the situation with coronavirus in the world, as well as ways of its transmission and prevention, while 11 percent needed more information. Only 3 percent of the respondents were unable to give a definitive answer.

The survey was conducted on April 16 via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians aged over 18 years.