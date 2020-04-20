UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every 5th Russian National Believes Likelihood Of Contracting Coronavirus High - Survey

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Every 5th Russian National Believes Likelihood of Contracting Coronavirus High - Survey

The number of Russian citizens who consider the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus disease as high amounts to 17 percent, according to results of a survey published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of Russian citizens who consider the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus disease as high amounts to 17 percent, according to results of a survey published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Monday.

"Every fifth Russian citizen estimates the probability of being infected as high (17 percent). According to 28 percent of Russians, the probability of contracting [COVID-19] is low. Half of the Russians were unable to give a definite answer (55 percent)," the press release on the results of the survey read.

In addition, according to the survey, 77 percent fear that they or their loved ones may contract COVID-19, while 10 percent of Russians are sure that nothing will happen to them and their relatives.

At the same time, the number of residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg having such fear is 82 percent and 79 percent, respectively.

The survey also found that 86 percent of Russian citizens had enough information about the situation with coronavirus in the world, as well as ways of its transmission and prevention, while 11 percent needed more information. Only 3 percent of the respondents were unable to give a definitive answer.

The survey was conducted on April 16 via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians aged over 18 years.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No transparency in funds being distributed to peop ..

9 seconds ago

Security Forces Kill 14 IS Terrorists in Air Raid ..

1 minute ago

Jordan Warns Syrian Refugees of Entering Country i ..

1 minute ago

World May See Increased US-China Tensions Once Cor ..

14 minutes ago

Macron's Approval Rating in April Maintains Surge ..

14 minutes ago

UNHCR, UNICEF say forcibly displaced children need ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.